KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Play it again, Wood Ducks.

One night after holding the Columbia Fireflies to three hits in a 3-0 win, the Wood Ducks did it again on Wednesday. A five-run third inning and solid pitching by Aidan Curry helped Down East to a 4-0 victory at Grainger Stadium. The win helped Down East (25-18) stay one-half game behind the Carolina Mudcats in the Carolina League North standings.

Columbia, which has the best record in the Carolina League coming into the series with Down East, fell to 28-19. The two teams will play again Thursday at 7 at Grainger Stadium.

Curry and two relievers did the work on the defensive side. Curry gave up two hits, walked one and struck out nine to improve to 3-1. D.J. McCarty (2IP, 1H, 3K) and Wyatt Sparks (1IP) finished up.

The Wood Ducks got on the board in the fifth inning. Tommy Specht tripled in Yosy Galan to give Down East a 1-0 lead. Griffin Cheney singled in Specht and Yeison Morrobel singld in Griffin Cheney for a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, Griffin Cheney singled in Cameron Cauley for the final margin.