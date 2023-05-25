ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks have been living well in the first two games of their series with the Carolina Mudcats.

After using a six-run eighth inning to beat the Mudcats Tuesday in the series opener, the Wood Ducks held on for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday at Five County Stadium. The win extends Down East’s lead in the Carolina League North Division to 1.5 games over the Mudcats (22-18).

After Carolina cut the lead to 4-3 in the seventh, Down East (23-16) got a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Gielder Figuereo that scored Danyer Cueva, extending the Wood Ducks’ lead to 5-3.

Luis Lara singled in Jesus Parra to help Carolina cut the margin back to one in the bottom of the eighth. Two straight outs and a walk led up to Gregory Barrios flying out to center for the Mudcats in the ninth to seal the win.

Down East got three runs in the second inning after an error on a ball hit by Yosy Galan scored Cameron Cauley. JoJo Blackmon then doubled in Gleider Figuereo for a 2-0 Wood Ducks lead. A wild pitch then scored Galan for a 3-0 lead.

A single by Ian Moller in the fifth scored Yeison Morrobel to give Down East a 4-0 advantage.

Joseph Montalvo improved to 3-0 with the win, He gave up no runs on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Carolina scored all of its runs against Wood Ducks’ reliever Damian Mendoza before Adrian Rodriguez got the three outs in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Four players had two hits each for the Wood Ducks.

The two teams play again Thursday at 7 p.m.