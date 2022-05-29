KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two big innings helped Down East to a 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks (20-24) got two runs each in the first and fourth innings then held on after Fayetteville (19-25) closed the gap to one run in the eighth.

The Wood Ducks’ two runs in the first came when Cameron Cauley singled in Alejandro Osuna. Tucker Mitchell then doubled in Cauley. In the fourth, Daniel Mateo hit his second home run of the season. Jose Acosta later tripled in Abimelec Ortiz.

Mitch Bratt pitched the first four innings, striking out eight. Larson Kindreich also went four innings and got the win, striking out seven.

The two teams meet in the final game of their series Sunday at 1 p.m.