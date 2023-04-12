AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks picked up their first road victory of the season after holding on for a 6-5 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday.

Down East got two runs in the second inning and two more in the seventh for a 6-3 lead. Augusta got two in the ninth inning before Seth Clark recorded three outs for his first save after Ivan Oviedo gave up the two runs to start the inning.

Miguel Villarroel singled to right to drive in Ian Moller and Gleider Figuereo to give Down East (2-1) a 2-0 lead. Augusta cut the margin to 4-3 in the sixth when Ethan Workinger singled in Tyler Collins and Jeremy Celedonio.

Cameron Cauley hit an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh for the Wood Ducks that also scored Villarroel, giving Down East a 6-3 advantage.

Ian Moller and Villarroel each had two hits to lead Down East.

The two teams play again tonight at 7:05 in Augusta.