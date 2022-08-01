KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series loss (5-1) against the Charleston RiverDogs. The Wood Ducks are back home and start a six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Class-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Tuesday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 7 pm

Wednesday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 7 pm

Thursday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 7 pm

Friday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 7 pm

Saturday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 5 pm

Sunday: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 1 pm

The Nationals have eight of the top 30 prospects in the Washington Nationals system according to MLB.com. This includes three right-handed pitchers, Jackson Rutledge, Andry Lara, and Mason Denaburg, four in-fielders, Brady House, Brandon Boissiere, Sammy Infante, and Yoander Rivero and one outfielder, TJ White. Most recently the Nationals are coming off a series win (3-2) against the Salem Red Sox, with one game postponed due to inclement weather.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half-price all wines.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. The Wood Ducks are giving away Fifth Season Commemorative hats to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & A/C. There will also be post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is the first 1,000 fans will receive a Collard Green grilling apron sponsored by Ag Carolina Farm Credit.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog’s day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.