KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a perfect day for students to get out of the classroom and enjoy some outdoor fun.

More than 2,000 students from 25 schools ditched their desks for a dugout on Wednesday. Not only did they get to catch the Down East Wood Ducks baseball game, but they also got to enjoy several other activities at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

Wood Ducks drop Education Day game to Mudcats

9OYS’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with students and teachers about today’s excitement.

Click the video above to see more.