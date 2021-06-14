Wood Ducks host Kannapolis to kick off 12-game homestand on Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. – After two weeks away from Grainger Stadium, the Down East Wood Ducks return home for their first 12-game homestand of the 2021 season.

The Wood Ducks will face the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’s the first of four straight nights of games that start at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

It’s also Father’s Day weekend at the ballpark. Come celebrate on Saturday with the first 1,000 fans through the gates receiving a DEWD Father’s Day cap, presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & AC. On Sunday, we will be wishing a Happy Father’s Day to our parent club, the Texas Rangers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a Texas Rangers Father’s Day cap, presented by Strickland Agner Pittman.

The second six games next week will feature a rematch with the Carolina Mudcats. Games from June 22-25 will be at 7 p.m. The June 26 contest starts at 6 p.m. with the Jund 27 game beginning at 1 p.m.

It will also be Copa weekend at Grainger Stadium. For the first time ever, the Wood Ducks will be debuting their Avocados Luchadores de Down East jerseys. Come enjoy Copa weekend with a Copa Chip Bowl giveaway, presented by Deep River Snacks for the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, June 15 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

UNC Lenoir Health Care Night

Wednesday, June 16 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, June 17 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, June 18 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Scout Night

Saturday, June 19 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

DEWD Father’s Day Cap Giveaway presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & AC – First 1,000 fans

Sunday, June 20 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

Happy Father’s Day to our Parent Club, the Texas Rangers! Texas Rangers Father’s Day Cap Giveaway presented by Strickland Agner Pittman. – First 1,000 fans



Tuesday, June 22 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, June 24 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, June 25 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday, June 26 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Copa Chip Bowl Giveaway presented by Deep River Snacks – First 1,000 fans

Sunday, June 27 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*