KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Lynchburg Hillcats and will be starting a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats (34-29), the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, starting Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 21: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, June 22: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Thursday, June 23: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Friday, June 24: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 25: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 26: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 1:00 pm

The Mudcats have six of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com. This includes three infielders, Jeferson Quero, Eduardo Garcia, and Jheremy Vargas, and three outfielders, Jackson Chourio, Hedbert Perez, and Hendry Mendez. The Mudcats are coming off a series win (4-2) against the Columbia Fireflies.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half-price all wines. If the Woodies win on 6/22 you can bring your ticket to the next Wednesday home game (6/29) to get in for free!

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. The Wood Ducks are playing as the Kinston Collard Greens on Friday. There will be post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. The Wood Ducks are also playing as the Kinston Collard Greens on Saturday and the first 500 children under 12 will receive a youth Collard Greens T-shirt sponsored by Lenoir County Public Schools, Farmer N Dell Learning Center, Dippin’ Dots and UNC Lenoir Healthcare.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog’s day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium