Wood Ducks host Mudcats for six-game series starting Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. – After a six-game road trip with the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Down East Wood Ducks return home to Historic Grainger Stadium to host the Carolina Mudcats for a six-game series.

The series starts TuesdaY at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Saturday’s contest will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.

The homestand is highlighted with two giveaway nights (Friday and Saturday). Friday’s game will feature our Halloween Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by Spirit AeroSystems. There will also be postgame fireworks, presented by WNCT 9 and The Kinston Free Press. Saturday’s game, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Wood Ducks Welcome Mat, presented by MedSource Pharmacy & The UPS Store.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

• Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

• Presented by Natural Light

• Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

• Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

• Halloween Jersey Giveaway presented by Spirit AeroSystems – First 1,000 fans

• Postgame Fireworks presented by WNCT 9 and The Kinston Free Press

Saturday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

• Wood Ducks Welcome Mat Giveaway presented by MedSource Pharmacy & The UPS Store – First 500 fanS

Sunday vs. Carolina Mudcats – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

• Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

• Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

Gates will open one hour before each game