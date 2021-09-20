Wood Ducks’ Inoa named Low-A East Player of the Week

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that first baseman Cristian Inoa has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week of September 13 – 19.

Inoa is the first Wood Ducks position player to earn Player of the Week honors after leading the Low-A East in batting average, slugging, and OPS during the last week of the regular season.

In total, Inoa hit .500/.522/.900 with 10 hits, including two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, and one stolen base over six games, all against the Charleston RiverDogs at Grainger Stadium in Kinston during the week. In addition to leading the league in batting average, slugging, and OPS; Inoa finished second in total bases (18) and tied for 3rd in home runs (2). He started all six games and collected at least one hit in five games and had four multi-hit games.

Inoa, 22, started his week off going 2-for-3 with a solo home run as the Woodies took the 7-5 win on Tuesday. Although Down East fell in game two, Inoa still went 2-for-4.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native continued his award-winning week going 3-for-4 with four RBI, including a two-run home run in a 6-5 win on Thursday. On Friday, he collected another two-hit game, going 2-for-3 and he went 1-for-3 on Saturday.

The Rangers signed Inoa as an international free agent on July 4th, 2015. Inoa is in his first season with the Wood Ducks and fifth in the Texas Rangers organization.

Down East has now earned three “Player of the Week” awards during the 2021 season. Previously, RHP Nick Krauth earned the honor in consecutive weeks (August 23 – August 29 & August 30 – September 5).

The Wood Ducks earned a spot in the 2021 playoffs and will play the Charleston RiverDogs. Down East will host the first two games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase postseason tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Monday and Tuesday– 10 am -4 pm).