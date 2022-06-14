KINSTON, N.C. – The Wood Ducks are hosting the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on July 2nd with the first pitch at 5 pm and gates opening at 4 pm.

In the spirit of picnics and Independence Day, the Wood Ducks are offering an exclusive experience. Fans don’t miss out on an All You Can Eat picnic on the 2nd floor of the Mother Earth Pavilion beginning at 4:30 pm and lasting until 6 pm. Tickets will be $25 for ages 5-20 and $40 for ages 21+. Tickets are limited to the first 130, so don’t wait to order yours today.

The package includes:

1 game ticket

1 wristband

Hotdogs/cheeseburgers

Chips

Soda/water

2 alcohol drink tickets

The first 50 individuals to register will receive a surprise gift on behalf of the Wood Ducks

To purchase the All You Can Eat Deal please contact Maddy Meehan at mmeehan@woodducksbasebal.com. Offer valid while supplies last.

Individual game day tickets can be purchased online at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Front office at 252-686-5164 or by visiting the Box Office in-person at Grainger Stadium. Individual game ticket prices range from $8 to $14. Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases or for groups of 20 or more.