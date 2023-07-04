KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers off to a good start with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.

The Wood Ducks (44-27 overall, 7-3 second half) moved back into first place in the Carolina League North Division after its win and Delmarva’s loss.

The two teams play again Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Kannapolis took a 2-0 lead in the third when Bryce Willis singled in Ryan McCarthy and Mario Camilletti. Down East regained the lead in the sixth when Griffin Cheney reached on an error, allowing Tommy Specht to score. Anthony Gutierrez then singled in Ian Moller and Cheney to give Down East a 3-2 lead.

The Wood Ducks added a run in the top of the ninth on Zion Bannister’s single that plated Jesus Moreno.