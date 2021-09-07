Wood Ducks’ Krauth earns second straight Low-A East Pitcher of Week honor

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announce that RHP Nick Krauth has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for August 30 – September 5.

Krauth has now earned the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week twice in a row. He earned the honor last week (8/24 – 8/29) as he pitched the first nine-inning complete game for the Wood Ducks. On Saturday, September 4, he tossed six innings with one unearned run allowed and struck out a career-high 11 in a win against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Krauth is the first Wood Duck to earn Player of the Week honors in 2021. He pitched the first nine-inning complete game for Down East on Saturday, August 28 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Over the past two weeks, Krauth has gone 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA. In two starts, he has one complete game with 15 total innings pitched and has struck out 20 batters while issuing just two walks. Both of his starts during these past two weeks have been the quickest nine-inning games for the Wood Ducks this season. His complete game took two hours and 14 minutes and his start on 9/4 took two hours and 12 minutes.

The Rangers signed Nick Krauth as a non-drafted free agent on June 15, 2020. Before signing with Texas, Krauth went 4-0 with a 0.36 ERA in four starts as a junior with the University of Connecticut. He is in his first season with the Wood Ducks and his second season with the Rangers organization.

