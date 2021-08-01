Wood Ducks leave bases loaded in ninth, fall to Woodpeckers

KINSTON, N.C. – After plating 15 runs last night, the Down East Wood Ducks struggled in an 8-4 loss to Fayetteville on Saturday night.

Down East committed three errors and struggled to string hits together with runners in scoring position, as they had two opportunities with the bases loaded but left the runners stranded to end the innings.

After allowing a run in the top of the first, Down East (43-34) answered with a run of their own to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Jayce Easley led off with a walk but was thrown out at second as Dustin Harris reached on a fielder’s choice. Keyber Rodriguez doubled and Harris scored from first, to tie the game at one.

Fayetteville (33-44) added a run in the top of the third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead.

The Woodies plated one run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Harris walked and stole second. Rodriguez followed with a single to score Harris to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Woodpeckers tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh and three in the eighth to take an 8-2 lead.

Down East tried to rally in the ninth but fell short. Jose Acosta and Easley started the inning with back-to-back walks. Harris walked to load the bases and Rodriguez hit a sac fly to score Acosta from third to cut the deficit to 8-3. Cristian Inoa followed with a single to score Easley from second to make the score 8-4. After a walk to load the bases and a pitching change, the next two batters were retired as the Wood Ducks stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

Nick Krauth (3-5) took the loss, pitching 6 2/3 innings, while allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout. Nick Yoder pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. Marc Church pitched the final inning and tallied one strikeout.

The series wraps up Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 3.86) will get the ball for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Elian Rodriguez (0-1, 3.38).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!