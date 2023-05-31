KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Threes were wild on Tuesday. The Down East Wood Ducks used three pitchers to hold the Columbia Fireflies to three hits in a 3-0 victory at Grainger Stadium.

Jose Corniell (3-1) gave up just two hits over 5.2 innings with no runs earned and seven strikeouts to get the win. Adrian Rodriguez got the Wood Ducks (24-18) out of a jam in the sixth and Dylan MacLean pitched the final three innings, striking out four with just one hit for his first save.

Three players had two or more hits, led by Tommy Specht, who went 3-for-4 in his debut with the Wood Ducks. He drove in the final run for the Wood Ducks with a RBI single that scored Cameron Cauley in the eighth. Before that, Cauley doubled in Yosy Galan to give the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Konnor Piotto got Down East on the board in the fifth when he hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Cauley.

The two teams square off Wednesday at 7 at Grainger Stadium.