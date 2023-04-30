FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fayetteville got four runs in the fourth inning to blow open the game in a 6-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday.

The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Wood Ducks (11-9). Down East is back in Kinston Tuesday for a six-game series with Delmarva. The first game starts at 6 p.m.

Fayetteville (9-11) scored first in the bottom of the first inning when John Garcia’s single scored Narbe Cruz. In the fourth, Luis Encarnacion and Jackson Loftin each drove in a run with a double, Garrett McGowan singled in a run and Ryan Clifford hit a sacrifice fly that drove in the last run for the Woodpeckers for a 5-0 lead.

Yosy Galan hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Down East’s only run. It was his team-leading fourth homer of the season. He was the only Down East player with more than one hit.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything.