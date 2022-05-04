KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — A walk-off single by D.J. Gladney lifted the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to a 5-4 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Down East’s Maximo Acosta drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning. Kannapolis reliever Garrett Schoenle then struck out Yosy Galan to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kannapolis catcher Nick Thornquist reached base on an error. Down East’s Emiliano Teodo then struck out Wilber Sanchez before hitting Misael Gonzalez with a pitch. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa took over for Teodo after a mound visit, striking out Wes Kath before yielding Gladney’s game-winning single.

Maximo Acosta led Down East with two RBIs. Jose Acosta and Daniel Mateo chipped in RBIs as well. The Wood Ducks left 21 runners on base.

Teodo picked up the loss after giving up one hit, an unearned run and three walks while also notching three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Garrett Schoenle picked up the victory for Kannapolis. He struck out five batters and walked two in 2 1/3 innings.

The six-game series between Down East and Kannapolis is now tied 1-1, and will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday.