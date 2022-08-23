FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — Geraldi Diaz’s walk-off sacrifice fly gave the Fredericksburg Nationals a 3-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Nationals worked quickly to end the game in the bottom of the ninth. T.J. White led off the half-inning with a single on the second pitch of his at-bat. That brought up Diaz, who launched the first pitch he saw deep enough to score Branden Boissiere.

The Wood Ducks scored the first run of the game on Yosy Galan’s solo homer in the second inning. Abimelec Ortiz made it 2-0 with a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning.

Fredericksburg evened the score on White’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Tuesday’s game was the first in a six-game series that is key for both teams as they vie for postseason positions. Fredericksburg (30-18) is on top of the Carolina League North. Down East (26-23) is in third place, 4.5 games behind the Nationals and one game behind second-place Carolina.