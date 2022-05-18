ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats kept the Down East offense quiet until the ninth inning Wednesday in an 8-1 victory over the Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

Carolina starter Fernando Olguin (1-0) allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings on the mound. Karlos Morales didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief. The Wood Ducks notched three hits and their only run of the night against reliever Christian Tripp.

Cameron Cauley notched an RBI for Down East (15-20), his third of the season. Alejandro Osuna scored the lone run.

Alberis Ferrer led the Mudcats (18-17) with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

