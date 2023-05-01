KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks picked up their first weekly honor of the season on Monday.

Pitcher Joseph “J.J.” Montalvo was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30. He pitched on April 25 in the team’s 8-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He went six innings for the win, improving to 2-0 on the season. He gave up no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

For the season, Montalvo has pitched 13 innings, striking out 16 with a 2.77 ERA.

The Wood Ducks return to action Tuesday at Fredericksburg.