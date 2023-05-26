ZEBULON, N.C. — Jacob Misiorowski, Jeison Pena, Nick Merkel and Tanner Shears took a no-hitter into the ninth while combining on a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 Carolina Mudcats victory versus the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Jace Avina led the way at the plate while going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs in the victory.

Misiorowski (W, 1-1) started and totaled a career-high nine strikeouts over a career-high five innings pitched for the Mudcats (23-18). He ended up facing just one over the minimum over his five-inning gem and earned his first career victory as the Mudcats, playing as the Micro Brews, cruised their way to the 5-0 victory. With the win the Mudcats moved within a 0.5 game of the first-place Wood Ducks (23-17) in the Carolina League North Division standings.

Pena followed Misiorowski and was the first man up out of the Carolina pen. He pitched the sixth and worked around a walk while holding the Wood Ducks without a run and without a hit.

Merkel then worked a scoreless seventh and eighth with three strikeouts while giving the Mudcats two more no-hit frames. He would see Cam Cauley reach on Jheremy Vargas fielding error in the seventh but ended up leaving him on while stranding two in the seventh.

Shears pitched the ninth and walked his first-batter faced before giving up the first hit of the game to Danyer Cueva. Ian Moller then reached on an infield single moments later as the Wood Ducks loaded the bases in the final frame. Shears eventually bounced back with two straight strikeouts before finishing the shutout victory with a groundout to second.