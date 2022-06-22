KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One hit was all the Down East Wood Ducks needed to defeat the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday night.

Daniel Mateo’s solo homer in the fourth proved to be the Wood Ducks’ only hit of the night. Meanwhile, Emiliano Teodo and Jose Corniell held the Mudcats to three hits as the Wood Ducks picked up a 1-0 victory.

Teodo notched six strikeouts, walked two batters and allowed three hits in five innings on the mound. Corniell closed out the game by notching five strikeouts in four hitless innings.

On Carolina’s side, Carlos Rodriguez and Israel Puello combined on a one hitter. Mateo’s home run — which Rodriguez quickly recovered from by striking out three consecutive batters — was the difference.

