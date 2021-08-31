Wood Ducks’ Nick Krauth named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that RHP Nick Krauth has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for August 23rd – 29th.

Krauth is the first Wood Duck to earn Player of the Week honors in 2021. He pitched the first nine-inning complete game for Down East on Saturday, August 28th against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and finished with a career-high nine strikeouts. Prior to Saturday, his longest outing of the season was 6 2/3 innings, also against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The game took two hours and fourteen minutes, in which Krauth threw 102 pitches and finished the game allowing only one run and one hit.

The last complete game pitched by a Wood Duck belongs to RHP John King, who threw a complete game on 6/12/19 against the Potomac Nationals. In that start, King allowed one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts.

The Rangers signed Nick Krauth as a non-drafted free agent on June 15th, 2020. Before signing with Texas, Krauth went 4-0 with a 0.36 ERA in four starts as a junior with the University of Connecticut. He is in his first season with the Wood Ducks and his second season with the Rangers organization.

