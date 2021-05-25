Wood Ducks no-hit until sixth inning, fall to one-win Fredericksburg, 2-0

KINSTON, N.C. –  The Down East Wood Ducks forgot their offense in Charleston, S.C., as they fell to the Fredericksburg National 2-0, Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium.

Down East tallied its first hit in the bottom of the sixth and was shut out for the first time this season.

Fredericksburg (2-17) opened the scoring in the top of the first as Jeremy De La Rosa hit a solo home run to put Fredericksburg ahead 1-0.  The Wood Ducks (13-6)  got their first hit in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of a one-out triple by Evan Carter. Unfortunately, Down East couldn’t score Carter and ended the sixth inning trailing 1-0. 

The Nationals loaded the bases in the top of the eighth but were only able to get one run across to take a 2-0 lead. Down East threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Cody Freeman and Antonio Cabello hit back-to-back singles with two outs.  Cristian Inoa pinch hit for Keithron Moss but flew out to left to end the game.

Abdiel Mendoza (0-2) took the loss but pitched extremely well. Mendoza finished with one run allowed on one hit with a career-high six strikeouts.  Nic Laio was first out of the bullpen.  He took the no-decision, pitching two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.  Teodoro Ortega made his debut with the Wood Ducks and pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.  Spencer Mraz pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits and striking out two. 

The Wood Ducks continue their series with the Nationals Wednesday with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.  Down East will start RH Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 5.91) and the FredNats will start RH Rodney Theophile (0-2, 5.40)

