Wood Ducks now in 2-0 hole after falling again to RiverDogs, 8-5

KINSTON, N.C. – Despite tying the game in the eighth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks fell apart in the top of the ninth surrendering three runs and falling 8-5 to the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Wood Ducks trail two games to none, heading to Charleston on Friday.

Charleston (2-0) jumped out ahead with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Down East (0-2) responded with a run in the second. Cristian Inoa led off with a double and scored on an error by Charleston second baseman Johan Lopez, to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Woodies plated another run in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Aaron Zavala launched his first solo home run of the postseason to make the score 3-2.

Charleston added two more runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

Down East responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Luisangel Acuña singled and with two outs, scored on a double by Cody Freeman. Thomas Saggese followed with a single to score Freeman to make the score 5-4. Keyber Rodriguez singled to center field and Saggese scored from first to tie the game at five.

Charleston didn’t quit, plating three runs to win 8-5 and take a two game lead in the playoffs.

John Matthews took the no-decision, pitching five innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Michael Brewer pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. Theo McDowell pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout. Leury Tejada (L, 0-1) struggled out of the bullpen, tossing one inning but allowing three runs on four hits with one walk.

The series flips to Charleston on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Down East will turn to RHP Nick Krauth but Charleston has not announced a starter.