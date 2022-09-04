KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After a brilliant two-hit performance in Friday’s win over Fayetteville, the Down East Wood Ducks found themselves on the opposite end on Saturday against the Woodpeckers.

Fayetteville opened up a close game in the fourth inning and held Down East to five hits in a 7-0 victory in the next-to-last home game of the season at Grainger Stadium. The two teams will meet Sunday at 1 in the final home game of 2022 for the Wood Ducks (63-62), who are now one game away from elimination from the Carolina League postseason.

Fayetteville led 2-0 going into the fourth inning when Jacob Melton hit a two-run homer that scored Tommy Sacco Jr. Fayetteville added a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to close it out.

Valente Bellozo and Miguel Ullola were on the mound for Fayetteville. Bellozo (2-2) gave up four hits, walked two and struck out two over the first five innings. Ullola gave up a hit, walked three and struck out seven over the final four innings to earn the save.

Josh Gessner (2-3) took the loss for Down East.