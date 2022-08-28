FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCT) — After winning the series with Down East Saturday night, the FredNats were shut out by a final of 6-0 Sunday at the hands of the Wood Ducks.

The team only managed one hit, belonging to Jared McKenzie in the 7th inning.

Jose Atencio took the loss for Fredericksburg, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing six earned runs. He struck out five. McKenzie and Sammy Infante were the only base runners in the game for the FredNats.

Three Wood Ducks pitched, with Ryan Garcia giving up no runs on no hits with four strikeouts in five innings for the win. Florencio Serrano gave up the lone hit with two strikeouts and a walk over two innings. Nick Lockhart pitched the final two innings, striking out three.

In the third, Jose Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Liam Hicks, giving Down East a 1-0 lead. Yeison Morrobel then singled in Josy Galan and Blackmon for a 3-0 Wood Ducks lead.

In the fifth, Ian Moller singled in Maximo Acosta for a 4-0 Wood Ducks lead. JoJo Blackmon hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Wood Ducks have their final home series starting Tuesday with Fayetteville.