SALEM, Va. – All good things must come to an end.

That was the message sent by the Down East Wood Ducks) as they took down the Salem Red Sox by a score of 8-3 in the series opener on a rainy Tuesday night in Salem.

The loss for the Sox snapped a season-high four-game winning streak as Salem only collected five hits on the night.

However, Salem (30-33) started the night on the right foot scoring first in the opening inning as Cutter Coffey tripled to left center before being driven in by a Luis Ravelo sac fly a batter later.

From there, it was all Ducks. In the third, Ian Moller doubled to left field clearing the bases to take an early 2-1 advantage.

Down East (37-24) would more than double its lead when JoJo Blackmon crushed a three-run shot to right field, on his fourth home run of the season.

A couple of innings later the Woodies would add a couple more as Tommy Specht singled back up the middle to score with the bases loaded. They would add their final run of the game in the eighth when the first batter of the inning, Andres Mesa, crushed a home run to left to bring the score to its largest of the night at 8-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Salem had a mini rally when Jhostynxson Garcia doubled, and Alexis Hernandez launched his first Single-A home run to right putting up a two spot. It bookended the night as Salem scored its only runs of the night in the first inning and the last.

Salem was led offensively by Coffey who went 2-for-4. On the other side, Down East showcased an all-around batting order with seven of its nine batters collecting a base hit. Blackmon led the way in RBI with three, all from his fourth-inning homer.

On the bump, Noah Dean (L, 1-5) took the losing decision dealing three and a third allowing four hits, five runs, and five walks while also tallying five strikeouts. Salem used Jhonny Felix and Luis Talavera who each went about three innings in relief.

Down East used four arms including starter Brayan Mendoza in his first start of the season. The Wood Ducks also used Jacob Maton, Wyatt Sparks (W, 3-0), and Alberto Mora in the winning effort.

The Wood Ducks and the Red Sox battle in game two of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Salem Memorial Ballpark.