Wood Ducks open series with Pelicans with 2-1 victory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks outlasted the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel on Tuesday night.

With this win, the Wood Ducks have won a Low-A East best, 18 games on the road.

After two scoreless frames, the Wood Ducks (28-20) opened the scoring in the top of the third against Pelicans starter Didier Vargas. Keithron Moss led off with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jayce Easley. Luisangel Acuña followed with a single to score Moss to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0.

Myrtle Beach (21-27) evened the score with a run in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI double by Jonathan Sierra.

Down East responded with a run in the top of the seventh against Myrtle Beach reliever Jose Almonte (L, 0-1). Easley started the inning with a single and immediately stole second. With one out continued to be a terror on the base paths as he advanced to third on another stolen base and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Dustin Harris to give the Woodies a 2-1 lead.

The Pelicans managed to get the tying run in to scoring position, but Jesus Linarez was able to get out of trouble, inducing a fly out to strand the runner at second to secure the Wood Ducks one-run victory.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching 4 2/3 innings with one run allowed on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game. Florencio Serrano (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed, while issuing one walk and striking out one. Linarez (S, 1) contributed two scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Down East and Myrtle Beach continue their series Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Wyatt Sparks (1-0, 3.38) will get the start for the Wood Ducks and the Pelicans will counter with LHP D.J. Here (1-2, 3.71).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!