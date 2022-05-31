KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (5-1) against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and will be starting a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs (31-14), the Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 7:00 pm

Wednesday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 7:00 pm

Thursday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 7:00 pm

Friday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 7:00 pm

Saturday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 5:00 pm

Sunday: Wood Ducks vs RiverDogs: 1:00 pm

The RiverDogs have six of the top 30 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays system according to MLB.com. This includes three infielders, Carson Williams, Willy Vasquez, and Cooper Kinney and three right-handed pitchers, Cole Wilcox, JJ Goss, and Sandy Gaston.

Most recently the RiverDogs are coming off a series win (5-1) against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains! In recognition of Nurses’ Week, any nurse can show their ID at the ticket booth, and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half-price all wines. Since the Woodies won last Wednesday (5/25) and you attended last week’s Wednesday game then you can bring your ticket this Wednesday and exchange it for free admission into this Wednesday game.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is scout night at Grainger Stadium. Where Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts get to camp out on the field after the game.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday there is a Parrothead concert before the game as well as a button-down Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Down East Homes.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog’s day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.