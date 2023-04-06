KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks started the 2023 season Thursday at Grainger Stadium against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

It’s been a busy last 24 hours as the team held a media day on Wednesday along with field and stadium preps for the opener. There was some additional work to do on Thursday before the gates opened to welcome fans at 6 p.m.

WNCT Sports Talk: Down East Wood Ducks express excitement, expectations before season opener

Down East Wood Ducks, City of Kinston eager for home opener

More on the Down East Wood Ducks

WNCT’s evening news was broadcast from Grainger Stadium. We had team coverage of the buildup for the season opener, from concessions to the ballpark preps and much more.

=====

Ballpark preps

A lot goes into preparations to get Grainger Stadium ready for the start of the Down East Wood Ducks’ season. WNCT’s Courtney Cortright has more on all the work that goes into Thursday’s opening night.

=====

The concessions

You can’t attend a Down East Wood Ducks game without hitting the concession stands. From drinks, hot dogs and other fun food, it’s almost as much enjoyment as the game itself. Erin Jenkins has more on what goes on there.

=====

Wood Ducks’ fan and team shop

While you’re at a Down East Wood Ducks game, why not pick up a jersey, hat or other memorabilia to mark your visit? Sarah Gray Barr has more on all the good things you’ll find there.

=====

Wood Ducks’ business impact

Minor league baseball is big in Kinston and Eastern North Carolina. The Down East Wood Ducks generate a lot of business not only at Grainger Stadium but for a lot of the city, too. Claire Curry has more on the impact the organization brings to the area.

=====

Play ball!

The Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take the field Thursday night in the season opener for both organizations. WNCT’s Brian Bailey has a preview of the game. We’ll have highlights and more on 9OYS News at 11 and at WNCT.com.