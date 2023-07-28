FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ion Bannister hit a solo home run to break open a close game early and Griffin Cheney’s solo homer in the eighth inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks some breathing room to break a skid in a 6-4 victory Thursday.

Down East (49-39 overall, 11-16 second half) had lost nine of its last 11 before the win. Fayetteville dropped to 42-50, 12-14). The two teams will play again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Below is a report from the Woodpeckers on Thursday’s game.

Hector Nieves and Jackson Loftin hit back-to-back home runs that ended up being the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ only two hits of the game during Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks at Segra Stadium. The loss ended the Woodpeckers’ four-game winning streak.

Down East got on the board quickly with a two-run single from Anthony Gutierrez in the top of the first against Alimber Santa (L, 2-7), and did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Jackson Loftin helped cut the score to 2-1, walking to lead off the first, then stealing second and third base to give him 41 total stolen bases on the year. He scored moments later on a groundout from Tyler Whitaker.

Santa surrendered five total runs on the day, including one in the second inning on a Zion Bannister homer, another in the third on a bases-loaded double-play ball, and one in the fourth on a Gleider Figuereo single.

Again the Woodpeckers found a way to chip away at the deficit during the bottom of the third. Nieves connected for his first home run in Single-A off Wilian Bormie and Loftin followed on the very next pitch with a deep drive into the left-center field seats. It was the first time all year that the Woodpeckers had hit back-to-back homers.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning, Griffin Cheney hit a solo home run off Andrew Taylor to give Down East another two-run advantage. Taylor was otherwise solid, completing four-plus innings and striking out eight with just one run allowed on two total hits.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (SV, 1) pitched the bottom of the ninth and set down the side in order to record the save.