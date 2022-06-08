KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Down East pitchers tossed a combined two-hitter as the Wood Ducks defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2-1 in 10 innings Wednesday.

Pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Jose Corniell, Jackson Leath and Theo McDowell contributed to the two hitter. It started with an impressive outing from Teodo, who notched 10 strikeouts in five hitless innings.

The Wood Ducks (25-28) offense had struggles of its own, and the game was still scoreless through nine innings. Down East had four hits in that span.

Down East’s Marcus Smith started the top of the tenth inning on second base, per extra-inning protocols. He scored on Maximo Acosta’s single to right field.

Acosta then advanced to third on Efrenyer Narvaez’s double to center field.

Kannapolis pitcher Angel Acevedo struck out Jose Rodriguez, and Down East’s Yenci Pena followed that up with an RBI single that gave the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead. Two more strikeouts got the Cannon Ballers out of the inning.

Kannapolis (21-32) had a tenth-inning rally of its own. Logan Glass started the bottom of the frame on second base, and he moved to third on a passed ball.

Keegan Fish then drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Glass scored and Fish moved to second base on a wild pitch. But after a mound visit, McDowell recorded three straight outs — including two strikeouts — to end the game.

