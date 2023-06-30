KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One night after holding the Carolina Mudcats to two hits in a win, the Down East Wood Ducks’ defense and pitching did it again on Thursday.

Down East held Carolina to two hits in a 5-1 victory on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. The win comes after a 2-0 decision on Wednesday for Down East, now 41-25 overall and 4-1 in the second half. Carolina feell to 34-34, 1-4.

The two teams will play again Friday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

Down East got all the runs it would need in the fourth inning. Cameron Cauley doubled in Gleider Figuereo for a 1-0 lead. Ian Moller then hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. It scored Cauley to give the Wood Ducks a 3-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks got two more in the eighth as a double steal put JoJo Blackmon at second and scored Griffin Cheney. Danyer Cueva then doubled in Blackmon for a 5-0 lead.

Carolina got its lone run in the top of the ninth.

Three pitchers did the work for Down East. Aidan Curry (5-2) got the win with five innings pitched. He gave up one hit and struck out six. Kai Wynyard pitched two innings, giving up no hits with three strikeouts. Nick Lockhart finished out, giving up a run on a hit with three strikeouts in the final two innings. That earned him his first save of the season.