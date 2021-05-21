Wood Ducks pitching surrenders three homers in loss to RiverDogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — After surrendering three home runs, the Down East Wood Ducks (11-5) fell to the Charleston RiverDogs (9-7), 7-2 Friday night. The Wood Ducks trailed from beginning to end, only scoring two runs on five total hits.

The Wood Ducks played from behind all game in their loss to the Charleston RiverDogs. After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Down East entered the top of the fifth trailing 4-0. Keithron Moss launched his first home run of the season to put the Woodies on the scoreboard and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Charleston added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Down East was able to put one more run on the board in the top of the eighth. Luisangel Acuña singled with two outs and scored from first on a double by Dustin Harris to make the score 5-2 but that is where the scoring stopped for the Woodies. In total, Down East managed just five hits off Charleston pitchers.

Tekoah Roby (0-2) took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Nic Laio was first out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks and he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Marc Church made his Down East debut and was the final pitcher used on the night. He pitched two innings allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Down East looks to bounce back against the RiverDogs on Saturday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. The Wood Ducks will send RH Nick Krauth (0-0, 0.93) to the hill while Charleston will start RH Cole Wilcox (0-0, 2.25).

