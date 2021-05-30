Wood Ducks play as Indians again, fall to Nationals in rain-shortened game

KINSTON, N.C. – After a rain-shortened game, the Down East Wood Ducks, playing as the Kinston Indians, fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-1 Saturday night.

The Wood Ducks fall to 15-8 on the season but remain in first after Carolina’s game in Zebulon against Kannapolis was rained out.

After waiting to see if a storm would hit Kinston, the rain came down in buckets to start the top of the seventh with the Wood Ducks (15-8) trailing the Fredericksburg Nationals (4-19). The game was officially called with one out in the top of the seventh.

Down East opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Evan Carter walked and came around to score the opening run of the game on a throwing error by Bryan Pena as he attempted a pickoff. Fredericksburg answered in the top of the third with two runs and that is where the scoring ended.

Nick Krauth (0-1) falls for the first time this season after pitching a season-high six innings with two runs allowed (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Nic Laio pitched 1/3 of an inning before the rain came in and washed out the remainder of the contest.

The Wood Ducks and Nationals wrap up the series Sunday with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. Down East will send RH Mason Englert (1-0, 1.50) to the mound and Fredericksburg will counter with LHP Mitchell Parker (1-2, 3.86)

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. -5 p.m.). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!