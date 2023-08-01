KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Rainy weather in Kinston on Tuesday forced the series-opening game with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to be suspended.

Myrtle Beach was leading 4-0 in the top of the first inning when the rain came. As a result, two games will be played on Wednesday. The first game, a nine-inning contest, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The second game, a seven-inning contest, will follow 45 minutes after the end of the first one.

One ticket will get you into both games. Officials said if you have tickets for the game that was rained out, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2023 game (excluding playoffs)! You can exchange your tickets two ways: Over the phone by calling (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket office. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your August 1 game ticket. Tickets for August 1 are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm).