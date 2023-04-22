KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks saved their best for the last inning to beat the Carolina Mudcats and end a five-game losing streak.

Down East got three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 4-3 on Friday at Grainger Stadium. The win got the Wood Ducks back to .500 (6-6) and was the perfect way to set up the fireworks show that followed.

Carolina got the fireworks started in the top of the ninth, scoring twice to break up a 1-1 tie. Jheremy Vargas doubled in Jadher Areinamo and Daniel Guilarte singled in Vargas to give the Mudcats (6-6) a 3-1 lead.

yosy galan sends us home happy on a friday night!#FlockTogether pic.twitter.com/Y0oKBtwr0f — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) April 22, 2023

Yosy Galan erased all of that for the Wood Ducks when he hit a 0-1 pitch for a three-run homer to left field with Ian Moller and Miguel Villarroel on base.

i want what they have



(a woodies walkoff win) pic.twitter.com/a5QUp6Tk8y — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) April 22, 2023

The Wood Ducks and Mudcats play again Saturday at 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 10 am – 4 pm).