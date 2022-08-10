FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got a run in the ninth inning but were unable to tie it as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers held on for a 6-5 win on Tuesday.

Down East (50-52) trailed 6-4 going into the top of the ninth. Ian Moller hit a homer to left-center for the Wood Ducks but that was it.

Fayetteville (46-55) got three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth after the Wood Ducks took a 4-3 lead.

Moller homered twice in the game, hitting a two-run homer in the second inning that scored Cameron Cauley to give the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead. Fayetteville took the lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Zach Cole Jr. that scored Collin Price and a double by Garrett McGowan that plated two more runs.

Down East took the lead in the sixth on Yosey Galan’s 13th homer of the season, which also scored Jose Rodriguez. Fayetteville took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Leosdany Molina that also scored Jose Alvarez.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday with the first game slated for 4:30 p.m.