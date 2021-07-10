Wood Ducks rally falls short in loss to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Despite falling into a hole early, the Down East Wood Ducks managed to rally late but stranded the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and lost 5-4 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Dustin Harris found his power stroke against the Woodpeckers with his third home run of the series and fifth of the season, earning the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Down East (32-26) took the early lead in the top of the first against Fayetteville starter Alfredi Jimenez (W, 1-3). With two outs, Harris hit his fifth home run of the season and third against the Woodpeckers this series, to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0.

Fayetteville (25-33) quickly responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the first and one more run in the bottom of the third against Nick Krauth (L, 2-3) to take a 4-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers put one more insurance run on the board in the bottom of the sixth against Down East reliever, Nick Yoder, for the 5-1 lead.

The Wood Ducks plated two runs in the top of the seventh against Fayetteville reliever Misael Tamarez. Angel Aponte doubled to start the inning and Keithron Moss walked to put runners on first and second. With one out, Jayce Easley grounded out but managed to advance both runners to second and third. With two outs, Luisangel Acuña knocked in Aponte and Moss with a two-run single to bring the score to 5-3.

Down East tried to build a rally in the top of the ninth. Aponte singled and Moss doubled to score Aponte to pull the Wood Ducks to within one, 5-4. With Moss on second, Alejandro Osuna and Easley both walked to load the bases, but the next three batters recorded outs and the Wood Ducks stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

Krauth (2-3) took the loss, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Yoder pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts in his Wood Ducks debut. Marc Church pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. RHP Mason Englert (4-2, 3.86) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will turn to RHP Peyton Plumlee (2-1, 2.95).

