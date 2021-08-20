Wood Ducks rally in 7th, win 3-2 over Cannon Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Thanks to a three-run seventh inning, the Down East Wood Ducks took the 3-2 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Friday night.

While the bats struggled through the first six innings, a strong outing from Mason Englert (W, 6-3) kept the Woodies in the game and the bats woke up just in time for their fifth straight win.

Kannapolis (26-68) jumped ahead with a run in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.

After being shut out through the first six innings, Down East (55-38) got on the board in the seventh. With one out, Thomas Saggese singled and came around to score on a double from Alejandro Osuna to cut the deficit, 2-1. After a pop out, Yenci Peña blasted a two-run home run (2) to give the Wood Ducks the 3-2 lead.

The pitching for Down East kept them in a manageable position as Englert spun four scoreless frames after the first two innings. He totaled six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts while earning his sixth win of the season. Theo McDowell threw one scoreless inning, issuing one walk and striking out one. Teodoro Ortega (S, 1) pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three, en route to his first save of the season.

The Wood Ducks and Cannon Ballers continue their series tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (3-6, 4.54) will get the ball for Down East and Kannapolis will send RHP Andrew Dalquist (1-9, 5.66) to the mound.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!