FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second time this season, the Down East Wood Ducks are carrying a five-game winning streak.

The Wood Ducks scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday. Down East (11-8) goes into Sunday’s game looking to pick up its first series sweep of the season. Down East and Fayetteville (8-11) are scheduled to play at 2:05 p.m., weather permitting.

Fayetteville scored first when Ricardo Balogh drove in Ryan Clifford on a sacrifice fly. Down East tied it on Yosy Galan’s third homer of the season and took a 2-1 lead when Konner Piotto doubled in JoJo Blackmon.

An RBI triple by Ricardo Balogh drove in Luis Encarnacion and John Garcia to give Fayetteville a 3-2 lead after the seventh inning. In the eighth, Blackmon doubled in Miguel Villarroel to tie it at 3-3.

Danyer Cueva doubled in Galan and Blackmon before Piotto doubled in Cueva for the final margin.

Florencio Serrano (1-0) got the win after blowing a save, giving up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Adrian Rodriguez got the last six outs, giving up a hit with two walks, to earn his third save of the season for Down East.

Piotto and Villarroel each finished with three hits, part of an 11-hit night for the Wood Ducks.