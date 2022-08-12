FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got six of their runs in the final four innings and went on to win 8-5 over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The Wood Ducks (53-53) trailed 5-2 after five innings before scoring three runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the ninth.

In the sixth, Zion Bannister grounded out with the bases loaded but Ian Moller scored. One batter later, Maximo Acosta singled to center to drive in Miguel Villarroel and Yenci Pena. A sacrifice fly by Liam Hicks drove in Cameron Cauley in the seventh to give the Wood Ducks the lead for good at 6-5.

In the ninth, Hicks hit a sacrifice fly that scored Cauley and Moller doubled in Yosy Galan.

The Woodpeckers (47-58) got two on in the bottom of the ninth before the Wood Ducks closed it out.

Cauley had the biggest night of his season, batting 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Galan, Hicks and Acosta each drove in two runs.

Down East and Fayetteville play again Saturday at 5:05 p.m.