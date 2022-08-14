FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks saved the best for last.

The Wood Ducks scored two runs in the ninth inning to tie it then had three runs in the 10th before holding on for a 6-4 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

The win gave the Wood Ducks (55-53) their fifth straight win as they return home for a six-game series with Myrtle Beach that starts on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Down East trailed 3-1 going into the ninth and tied it when Miguel Villarroel singled in Maximo Acosta and Yosy Galan. In the 10th, Abimelec Ortiz tripled in Villarroel and Jose Rodriguez before a wild pitch scored Ortiz.

Fayetteville’s Jackson Loftin singled in Leosdany Molina with one out in the 10th to cut the Wood Ducks’ lead to two before Down East got the next two batters to fly out to end it.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (3-3) got the win, pitching the final two innings.