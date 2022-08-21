KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks rallied twice in their final two innings and held on to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

The win captured the series for the Wood Ducks (59-54, 26-21 second half), winners of four straight and eight of their last nine. It also put the Wood Ducks 2.5 games out of first place in the Carolina League North Division.

The Wood Ducks face Myrtle Beach again Sunday at 1 p.m. before traveling to North Division leader Frederick for a key six-game series that starts Tuesday. Frederick (61-51, 28-18 second half) has lost three straight after Saturday’s game to tighten the league standings. The second-half winner qualifies for the postseason.

Down East was tied 4-4 going into the bottom of the seventh before taking the lead with a run in the frame. Myrtle Beach tied it in the top of the eighth then Down East retook the lead and held on for the win.

In the seventh, Maximo Acosta stole third, his 39th stolen base of the season. A throwing error allowed him to score, giving the Wood Ducks a 5-4 lead. James Triantos’ RBI single scored Moises Ballesteros for Myrtle Beach to tie the game at 5-5 again in the top of the eighth.

Myrtle Beach got into a jam and walked the bases loaded before Miguel Villarroel walked to score Ian Moller for the go-ahead run.

Myrtle Beach’s Kevin Alcantara singled with one out in the top of the ninth but Wood Ducks reliever Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out the final two outs to preserve the win and his seventh save of the season.