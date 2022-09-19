KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks open the 2023 season at home on April 6 against the Kannapolis Cannonballers, the organization announced Monday.

The Wood Ducks will play 132 games, 66 at Grainger Stadium and 66 on the road. The regular season ends on Sept. 10 with the Carolina League postseason starting after.

The Wood Ducks will host three North Division opponents, the Carolina Mudcats, Delmarva Shorebirds and Salem Red Sox. The Southern Division opponents that will visit Grainger Stadium include Charleston, Columbia, Augusta, Kannapolis, Myrtle Beach and Fayetteville.

Go to the Wood Ducks’ website for more details. For information on season tickets, call the Down East Wood Ducks front office at (252) 686-5164. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.