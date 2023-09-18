KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks on Monday announced their 2024 schedule, which will be their last before moving to Spartanburg, S.C.

The Wood Ducks will start their season at Historic Grainger Stadium on April 5 with a three-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7 p.m. The Wood Ducks will play a total of 132 regular-season games: 66 at Grainger Stadium and 66 on the road. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on September 8. Play will continue if the program makes the playoffs.

Once that is over, the transition will go toward the move to Spartanburg. In May, the Texas Rangers and the City of Spartanburg announced the team is moving to Spartanburg with the assistance of a group of public and private entities. That includes the city and county of Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg Inc., The Johnson Group, the state of South Carolina and Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The City of Kinston will retain the Wood Ducks’ name.

The Wood Ducks will host all North Division rivals in 2024: the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Carolina Mudcats, the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the Salem Red Sox. The following South Division opponents will visit Kinston: Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Augusta and Fayetteville.

One notable change to the Wood Ducks’ schedule for the 2024 season is the new start time for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games, which will now be at 6:30 p.m. (except on days before a morning game). Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (5 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) game times will stay the same.

For information on season tickets call the Down East Wood Ducks Front Office at (252)643-5305 or go to the Down East Wood Ducks website.