KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks dropped a 2-1 decision to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday. On Sunday, they returned the favor.

The Wood Ducks got two runs in the fourth inning to rally for a 2-1 victory. Down East (45-30 overall, 9-6 second half) goes into the Major League Baseball All-Star Break with a one-half-game lead in the Carolina League North Division. Delmarva’s Sunday game was rained out.

Kannapolis took a 1-0 lead on Mario Camilletti’s RBI double that scored Cristopher De Guzman. Down East took the lead in the top of the fourth when JoJo Blackmon singled in Anthony Gutierrez and Yenci Pena.

From there, four Down East pitchers did the rest, holding Kannapolis to five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Kannapolis only had two hits after scoring in the third.

After Sunday’s game, the Wood Ducks will be off until July 14 when they host Charleston.