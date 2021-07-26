Wood Ducks return for homestead that runs Tuesday-Aug. 1
KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a six-game road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a six-game series.
The series starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Saturday’s contest will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.
North Carolina VFW and Humana are sponsoring a Canned Food Drive for Saturday’s game. Donating food can earn you a $3 discount on your ticket! Donations will be collected by Mary’s Kitchen.
Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!
Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:
Tuesday, July 27 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday
Wednesday, July 28 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday
- Presented by Lenoir Community College
Thursday, July 29 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday
- Presented by Natural Light
- Dollar beer until the seventh inning
Friday, July 30 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday
- Presented by Mother Earth Brewing
Saturday, July 31 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday
- Beach Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College – First 1,000 fans
- North Carolina VFW and Humana Food Drive: $3 off ticket with food donation
Sunday, August 1 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday
- Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores
- Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)
*Gates will open one hour before each game*