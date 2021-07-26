Wood Ducks return for homestead that runs Tuesday-Aug. 1

(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a six-game road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a six-game series.

The series starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Saturday’s contest will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.

North Carolina VFW and Humana are sponsoring a Canned Food Drive for Saturday’s game. Donating food can earn you a $3 discount on your ticket! Donations will be collected by Mary’s Kitchen.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm).

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, July 29 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, July 30 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday, July 31 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Beach Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College – First 1,000 fans

North Carolina VFW and Humana Food Drive: $3 off ticket with food donation

Sunday, August 1 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*