Wood Ducks return home for series with Frederick

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks return to Grainger Stadium, Tuesday for their second homestand of the 2021 season.

Down East will face the Fredericksburg Nationals in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch for each home game.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. -5 p.m.). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals – 7 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals– 7 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals – 7 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals– 7 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Post-game Fireworks!

We are throwing it back to the Kinston Indians FOR THE FINAL TIME!

Saturday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals– 6 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Dog Bowl Giveaway presented by Five Oaks Animal Hospital (First 250 fans)

Indians Weekend – We are throwing it back to the Kinston Indians FOR THE FINAL TIME!

Sunday vs. Fredericksburg Nationals– 1 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday